BCCI rules our sending Indian team to Pakistan for the World XI matches

Bipin Dani

Mumbai

Indian team will not play in Pakistan next month. This has been confirmed by Amtabh Chaudhary, the acting secretary of the Indian cricket board.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has taken an initiative with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to host three T-20 matches between the World XI players versus Pakistan team in either Lahore only or in Lahore and Karachi next month.

“We are not participating in these matches”, the BCCI secretary, speaking exclusively over telephone from Ranchi, said.

When asked whether do we have received invitation (from the ICC or the PCB) to send team there, the secretary said, “I can’t confirm that or deny that”.

Interestingly, Shashank Manohar, who sits on the ICC chairman post now, during his tenure with the BCCI as its president had ruled out Indian team playing against Pakistan even at the neutral venues of UAE or Sri Lanka.

Andy Flower, the South Africa-born Zimbabwe player has been trying to get support from other international players to show interest to play in Pakistan, it is learnt here.