BCCI should hire professionals to resolve issues between coach, captain: Marsh

Bipin Dani

Observer Correspondent

Mumbai

The BCCI is relying on the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising of three legendary stalwarts-Sachin Tendulkar, Saurav Ganguly and VVS Laxman and when they are demanding money to identify a new coach (or suggesting to retain Kumble) for the Indian team, the Indian cricket board should hire a professional company for the appointment of the national Head Coach, according to Geoff Marsh, the former Australian opener, who was also a coach for the Sri Lankan team. .

Speaking exclusively over his mobile from Perth, he says, “there are professional companies that you now employ to work through employing a new coach. That’s what India should do”.

“My view is they have a very good coach (Anil Kumble). They (professionals) just need to sit down and work out the problem, (if any between the two)”, he said.

Interestingly, Geoff Marsh’s stint with the Sri Lankan team ended just within two months into a two year contract in January 2012. It was widely reported in the media then that TM Dilshan had written a letter to the board.

“My position in Sri Lanka was totally different. My relationship with the players was excellent. I got on very well with Dilshan”, he added.

Marsh believes that some outside elements were involved in his sacking.

“The leader of a cricket team is the captain. The coach is the manager who prepares the players to perform. Coach does all the tactics, homework on opposition players. Also provides a support team to give the players the best chance to preform individually and as a team”, Marsh, who was a member of the Australia’s World Cup winning team, said.

“The credit for the success of the team goes to the team /squad”.

“It is very important that the captain and coach have a good working relationship. If that doesn’t happen then it affects all the players and support staff. My advice if there is a problem, sit them down together with a professional mediator and go through the problems. Senior players/leadership group should be spoken to”, the 58-year-old Marsh, who played 50 Tests and over 100 ODI’s signed off.