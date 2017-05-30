BC to impart training to 5,000 councillors

Peshawar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Local Government and Rural Development Department in collaboration with British Council will start to impart training to 5000 Councilors in seven district of Malakand Division which will cost Rs.80 million.

The decision was made in a meeting presided by Senior Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Department Inayat Ullah and attended by Additional Secretary LG & RDD Abid Ullah, Coordinator Said Rehman and Head Program Manager Zena Faraz and representatives of Finance and P&D Departments.

The meeting also decided to start social Entrepreneurship program in order to promote domestic business and trade activities. Due to launching of this program, local trade and business activities will gain boast at national & International level.

Inayat Ullah said that during the course of training, leadership capabilities of elected councilors will be promoted and it will be tried to promote their communication, resource mobilization, project management, dispute resolution skills so that they could serve the public in a better way. He said that this program of training will be extended to other districts of the province in future.

The minister asked the concerned officers of Finance and P&D Departments to expedite their efforts in this regard and he would discuss it with Chief Minister and other high up so that the dwellers of Malakand Division could be in real sense facilitated from the steps taken by provincial government.—APP