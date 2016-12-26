BB’s sacrifice for peaceful, democratic Pakistan: PPP

Foolproof security for Benazir Bhutto’s death anniversary

Karachi

The slain Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairperson Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto sacrificed her life for a peaceful and democratic Pakistan. These views were expressed by Provincial Ministers, Sindh, Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar and Mukesh Kumar Chawla in separate statements here on Monday.

They said Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed was an advocate of peace and for achieving this lofty goal she sacrificed her life. The lawmakers expressed that Benazir Bhutto fought against the norms that challenged her vision. She also struggled for the rights and progress of the people of her country.

They were of the view that Benazir Bhutto Shaheed stood for a peaceful and democratic country where children can grow without any fear, prejudice and intolerance. They said Benazir Bhutto would remain alive in the hearts of the people of Pakistan.

Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar and Mukesh Kumar Chawla said Benazir Bhutto was a leader of international calibre and she stood against extremism and terrorism. “We are today united and committed too under the leadership of co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to fulfill her dreams, they added.

Meanwhile, President PPP Sindh and Senior Sindh Minister Nisar Ahmed Khuhro has said that all arrangements have been completed to observe 9th death anniversary of assassinated Chairperson and former Prime Minister Shaheed Benazir Bhutto at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto on December 27 (Tuesday).

This he said while talking to newsmen at Larkana Press Club, on Monday. He said that on December 27, 2015 (Sunday) Quran Khawani will also be held for the departed soul of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto.

He also said Mushaira will also be held at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto in which noted poets across the country will pay homage to the great leader through their poetry.

He said the supporters, workers and leaders of the Pakistan people’s party from every nook and corner of the country will participate with zeal and zest in the death anniversary functions to be held here at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto, therefore special arrangements for them have also been made.

He said a public meeting on the occasion will be held at the in front of Mausoleum of Martyrs of Bhutto Family, Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto on Tuesday afternoon and will be addressed by Chairman of PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardarii, Co-Chairman of PPP and former Present Asif Ali Zardari and central leaders of PPP.

All the provincial presidents of the party and central leaders will also address the public meeting. He said death anniversary ceremonies will be culminated at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto with the showing of documentaries of Mohtarma Shaheed to the participants in the evening.—APP