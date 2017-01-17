BBC report presented distorted facts: PML-N

Imran should realize cases can’t be won on allegations basis: Marriyum

Islamabad

Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Monday that PTI Chairman Imran Khan was contesting his case outside the court but he will get nothing except disappointment.

Talking to media persons along with Talal Chaudhry, MNA here after Panama case hearing, she said as per arguments of PML-N counsel, there was no contradiction in the prime minister’s speech in the Parliament and his address to the nation.

The minister said not the prime minister but someone else is known for telling lies to the nation. She said that Imran claims that there was contradiction in the prime minister’s speech in the Parliament and his address to the nation but the court decisions cannot be made on Imran’s desire.

She said Imran was worried about no mention of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in the court. As the prime minister has no connection with the Panama Papers, so there was no mention of Nawaz Shaif. The PML-N counsel read a judgment in the court which was related to Imran Khan, she said. In the judgement, Imran Khan took the plea in the Election Commission that reply cannot be given about his actions and statements before contesting the elections.

She said on the other hand, Imran Khan has asked for the record of the father of third time elected Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif since 1937 which is being provided.

She said that Imran Khan was seeking disqualification of the prime minister without any proof, but this cannot happen on his wish as the prime minister has no link with the Panama papers.

The minister said that today Imran Khan said that they were playing video games during the course of arguments by the Prime Minister’s legal counsel.

She said that during past three years they have been playing video games and after the Panama case, they would definitely be playing video games. She said that Imran Khan was worried about Marriyam Nawaz.

The minister said the PTI legal counsel has admitted that Marriyam Nawaz was not beneficiary of the prime minister. The minister said that Imran Khan and his party leaders were sleeping as they are not used to contesting legal cases in the courts, rather he contests his cases on the container.

Meanwhile,in a statement,the minister said that Imran Khan should keep in mind the honour and respect of the national institutions. He speaks whatever comes in his mind without weighing it, she added.

The minister said that his statement that half the Supreme Court was sleeping tantamounts to contempt of court. She said in fact Imran Khan himself was in a slumber and trying to mislead the nation.

nni adds: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has not told any lie before the parliament or the nation.

Talking to media Islamabad, she said Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan should recognize that cases cannot be contested in the courts on the basis of mere desires.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders on Monday said that report published by BBC gave wrong impression as distorted facts were presented. Talking to media, PML-N’s Daniyal Aziz said that Imran Khan’s evidences in Supreme Court were not up to the mark.

He said PML-N lawyer was not questioning jurisdiction of SC. He also reiterated that PM’s name was not framed in Panama Leaks case.

Daniyal Aziz also termed PTI as biggest enemy of anti-corruption campaign. We are contemplating on how to proceed on BBC s story, he added.

Meanwhile, Maiza Hameed alleged Imran Khan of hiding properties including Bani Gala. She said that nation knows each and everything. She said PTI chief is accountable for the official resources in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).—NNI