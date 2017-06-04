Battle for Raqa to begin ‘in days’: Militia

Beirut

The battle to capture the Islamic State group’s Syrian bastion Raqa will begin “in days”, a militia spokeswoman said Saturday after fresh advances by a Kurdish-Arab alliance battling the jihadists.

The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces began an operation to capture Raqa last November and has gradually closed in on the city, seizing a town and dam to the west overnight and on Saturday.

Their fighters are now within a few kilometres (miles) of the jihadist stronghold to the north, east and west, and are expected to launch their final assault soon.

“We will begin in a few days,” said Jihan Sheikh Ahmed, spokeswoman for the SDF’s “Wrath of the Euphrates” operation to capture Raqa.

SDF fighters have already sealed off the approaches to Raqa from the north and east, and are close to doing the same with the western approach after new advances.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitor said the SDF captured the town of Mansura late Friday and the adjacent Baath Dam on the Euphrates River, around 20 kilometres (10 miles) west of Raqa, on Saturday.

“This advance will allow the SDF to expand its control on the southern banks of the Euphrates River and stabilise the western front of Raqa before launching the final battle to expel IS from the city,” Observatory director Rami Abdel Rahman said.—AFP