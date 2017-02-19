Battle against terrorism will be won: Shahbaz

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has said that terrorists will be accountable for every drop of bloodshed by great Pakistanis. We will not rest until flush away the terrorists who stole the lives of the children from their parents. I have met with the families of the martyrs and found their enthusiasm and dedication is very high and strong, the Chief Minister added. He further said that during the meetings with the injured, they were found more dedicated than earlier in war against terrorism. Despite the feelings of grief; families of martyrs are found enriched with the patriotic passions.

Chief Minister Punjab in his statement issued here Saturday, said that coward enemies cannot defeat the courageous and enthusiastic Pakistani nation. We have to win this battle of survival against terrorism at any cost; and we have to fight this battle till the annihilation of the last terrorist.

He said that in the war on terror, we will not let waste a single drop of blood of Pakistanis; and will fulfill our responsibility to give peaceful, secure and prosperous Pakistan to our future generations.

Chief Minister Punjab said that blast in Lahore is the conspiracy of our enemy. Everyone is saddened over the loss of precious human lives in this incident of terrorism and the entire nation shares grieves of the families of those killed in the incident of terrorism.

He said that martyred DIG Traffic Capt. (R) Ahmad Mubeen, SSP Zahid Gondal and other police officials have sacrificed their precious lives for the great cause. Martyred police officers and officials have set a great example of dutifulness. We are also saddened over the martyrdom of other citizens.

The nation will always remember their immortal sacrifices. He said that terrorists are worst enemies of humanity. He said that these coward activities of enemies of peace cannot shatter the dedication and enthusiasm of the nation. Pakistani nation will surely succeed in the fight against terrorism and the holy land of Pakistan will be cleansed from unholy presence of terrorists, the Chief Minister concluded.