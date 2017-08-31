Batamaloo bus stand made an issue for citizens

Srinagar

Despite an order by the Jammu and Kashmir High Court to seal the Batamaloo bus stand, government has not succeeded to seal the area so far. The General Bus Stand has been relocated to Parimpora.

The court on August 16 issued directions to the vice chairman of Srinagar Development Authority (SDA) to seal off the Batamaloo bus stand, asking the provincial heads of bureaucracy and police to assist SDA to ensure sealing of the expansive bus stand.

As per the court direction, the SDA chief and the commissioner of the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) were asked to clear the place from heaps amassed by scrap dealers and condemned vehicles lying scattered across the place.

Shabir Ahmad Raina, secretary of Srinagar Development Authority, said, “We followed the court order and put markings on the gates of the bus stand. But the drivers inside it are not coming out. It is the responsibility of police to take them out. Apart from that, the transporters might have spoken to higher authorities so that they can operate from there till Eid.”

Moreover, he said, the new bus stand in Parimpora is not well systemized and “we are taking steps so that they get each and every facility there”.

Various transport and trade associations have been requesting government authorities not to relocate the bus stand because it would affect their businesses.

Traders coordination committee member, Shabar Dar, said, “In case bus stand in Batmaloo is shifted, it will render thousands of people unemployed. We have ten offices here, there is not a single place which can accommodate these offices. 400 employees work in our offices.—KR