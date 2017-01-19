BAT satisfied with Pak govt measures on illicit tobacco trade

ECC approves guarantee limits for PIACL, salaries for PSMC employees

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet, Wednesday, approved the disbursement of salaries for the month of October 2016 to the employees of Pakistan Steel Mills Corporation. ECC met here with Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in the chair and approved the proposal of the Aviation Division to increase the Government of Pakistan’s guarantee limit for Pakistan International Airlines Corporation Limited (PIACL) by Rs10.5 billion from 151 billion to Rs161.5 billion, in order to cater to the immediate financial needs of PIACL.

ECC also decided to form a Committee to be chaired by Mr. Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister for Planning and Development, and comprising of Mohammad Zubair, Chairman Privatization Commission, Haroon Akhtar Khan, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Revenue, Tariq Bajwa, Secretary EAD, and Irfan Elahi, Acting Chairman PIA / Secretary Aviation Division, to finalize a business plan for improving the financial and operational performance of PIACL on a sustainable basis, in coordination with PIA management.

ECC also considered and approved the proposal by Ministry of National Food Security and Research for the extension of time period for the export of surplus wheat and wheat products, from 31st December 2016 to 15th March 2017. In view of the availability of surplus wheat stocks in the country, ECC also allowed the export of additional quantity of 400,000 tons of wheat and wheat products by Punjab and Sindh governments.

Meanwhile, British American Tobacco (BAT) thanked the government for the measures taken by the Government to curb illicit trade of tobacco products in the country. In a meeting with Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, an eight member BAT global team led by Director Asia Pacific Region Jack Bowles, observed that these measures would facilitate legal and quality tobacco business as well as ensure proper taxation of such businesses.

The visiting team discussed issues relating to tobacco industry in Pakistan with the Finance Minister. Finance Minister said that the government firmly believes that no economy can grow without the participation of the business community. After achieving macro-economic stability, he said, the government is more focused on economic growth. Finance Minister said that government was extending maximum facilitation to Private Sector to enable it to play its due role in increasing economic opportunities for the people.

He said that government had taken a number of steps to curb the production and smuggling of illicit tobacco products and would continue to pursue this course. He directed the Federal Board of Revenue to keep close liaison with the industry in this regard.