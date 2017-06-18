Bat first, rely on bowlers to beat India: Imran

Islamabad

With the cricket fever at an all-time high ahead of the blockbuster finale, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former captain Imran Khan has thrown in his own two cents about what Pakistan should do to overpower India. Speaking to reporters on Saturday, the World Cup winning skipper said Pakistan should bat first and then rely on their pace attack to defend the target. “Pakistan should bat first because there is no pressure batting first. Our bowling is our biggest strength. We should rely on our bowlers to defend the target,” he said. “But if they [India] bat first, then chances are that India will score a lot [like last time] which will be difficult to chase.” “India’s strength is playing spin. Pakistan should play on their strength which is their bowling,” he added. The sporting world’s biggest rivalry re-ignites on Sunday when a resurgent Pakistan face title holders India in the Champions Trophy final at The Oval.—Agencies