Baskin-Robbins chain plans to establish 35 outlets

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

Baskin-Robbins, the world’s largest chain of ice-cream specialty shops, today announced that it has signed a master licensing agreement with AHG Flavours (PVT) Limited to develop the brand in Pakistan. The agreement calls for the development of 35 Baskin-Robbins shops across the country.

“Baskin-Robbins is famous around the world for offering an extensive variety of 31 ice cream flavors to its guests, and we’re looking forward to treating our customers across Pakistan with the same flavorful experience,” said Irfan Mustafa, Chairman of AHG Flavours (PVT.) Limited. “And we look forward to opening our first Baskin-Robbins shop in the months ahead.”

Harris Mustafa, CEO of AHG Flavours (PVT.) Limited, an industry veteran and a consummate operator, welcomed Baskin-Robbins in Pakistan in his classic bravado, “Abhi to party shuru hoi hai,” meaning the party has just begun.

Baskin-Robbins restaurants in Pakistan will feature the brand’s extensive selection of classic ice cream flavors, including Pralines ‘n Cream, Jamoca® Almond Fudge, Mint Chocolate Chip and Very Berry Strawberry, alongside regional favorites such as Mango Tango and Tiramisu. The brand will also offer its delicious range of custom ice cream cakes, frozen beverages, ice cream sundaes and take home ice cream treats.