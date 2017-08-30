Basit writes scathing letter to Aizaz Chaudhry

Observer Report

Islamabad

Abdul Basit, who recently retired as Pakistan High Commissioner to India after serving three years, has written a scathing letter to former foreign secretary and country’s incumbent Ambassador to US Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry.

In the letter, surfaced on social media, Abdul Basit lambasted Aizaz Chaudhry over a number of foreign policy blunders the latter made during his time in office as foreign secretary. “The more I think the more I am convinced that you have been the worst Foreign Secretary ever,” Abdul Basit wrote in the letter. Sources privy to the development, while talking to a private TV channel, confirmed the authenticity of the letter.

In the letter dated July 5, Abdul Basit has expressed his concerns saying, “My concern is that you would also end up being the worst Pakistan Ambassador in Washington DC.”

Basit further writes “I strongly feel that it is in Pakistan’s interest that you should immediately be removed from Washington DC. If not so, you should not be given extension beyond your superannuation on February 27, 2018. May Allah help Pakistan when people like you with weak and dubious credentials are at such important positions.”

Chaudhry was the foreign secretary of Pakistan until February this year before being appointed as Pakistan’s ambassador to the United States.

The ex-ambassador then went on to list the reasons behind his critique of Chaudhry: while alleging that Chaudhry was not made for the “delicate profession of diplomacy”, Basit cited two incidents as example — the joint statement issued after a meeting in the Russian city of Ufa between ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi in 2015, and Pakistan’s failure to get re-elected to the United Nations Human Rights Council.

The Ufa joint statement had been criticised at the time for being the first prime minister-level joint statement in which Kashmir was not specifically mentioned. Later in 2015, Pakistan suffered diplomatic humiliation after losing in a bid for re-election to the UN HRC, forcing the Foreign Office to do some introspection and look for the causes.The defeat was shocking because it was the first time that Pakistan had lost a major election at the UN.

Secondly, Basit wrote in the letter, “it is more worrisome [that], your heart is not in the right place”.