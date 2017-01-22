Basit hopes India will release 33 Pakistanis

Observer Report

New Delhi

Pakistan’s High Commissioner to India Abdul Basit, after release of Indian soldier by Pakistan Army, has expressed hope that New Delhi would also reciprocate and make arrangements for the release of Pakistani prisoners.

In a statement, Abdul Basit remarked that handing over of Indian soldier Sepoy Chandu Babulal Chauhan by Pakistan on humanitarian grounds would be appreciated and India would also make arrangements to free 33 Pakistani prisoners languish in different Indian jails.

The diplomat said 33 prisoners have completed their prison term and their citizenship has also been confirmed by the Pakistani High Commission.