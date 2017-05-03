Basic facilities being provided to govt schools in Sindh: Dahar

Staff Reporter

Sindh Minister for Education and Literacy, Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar taking notice of use of government school building in Tharparkar for personal purposes has directed to submit a report in this regard.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar said that the strict action would be taken against illegal occupants and educational activities must resume in the school.

The Provincial Minister said that Sindh education department is trying hard to increase enrolment in public sector schools and due to such hectic efforts, so far more than 2000 closed schools have been reopened and educational activities have also been started in these schools ‘.

Jam Mehtab assured that Sindh Education department was making efforts to meet out missing facilities in schools such as supply of pure drinking water, washrooms and boundary walls and for this purpose Rs 1.5 billion had been allocated and most probably the task would be accomplished before ending of current fiscal year.

He was sure that the keen interest of chief minister Sindh in bringing better changes in education department had borne fruits and the people would realize these positive changes soon.

The Minister E&L assured the people of Sindh that a huge amount had been allocated for education sector in the coming budget and comprehensive policies would be adopted in the year to come.