BASF unfolds solution for quality poultry feed

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

BASF presented a broad range of animal nutrition products and solutions to help the poultry industry innovate and produce the best quality feed, at the International Poultry Expo 2017 in Lahore, Pakistan. As the first company to market a phytase for feed more than 25 years ago, BASF once again set a new standard in feed phytase technology, with the recent launch of Natuphos® E. With unprecedented enzyme stability, Natuphos® E helps poultry utilize phosphorus and key nutrients more efficiently, ensuring more effective and sustainable output for the animal feed industry and local farmers. BASF also showcased its comprehensive portfolio of feed additives including organic acids, enzymes, carotenoids, vitamins, and glycinates.

The event attracted key feed industry stakeholders, customers, value chain players, distributors, influencers and government officials.

Faisal Akhtar, Managing Director, BASF Pakistan (Private) Limited was also present at the exhibition. He said, “Population of Pakistan is expected to exceed 300 million by 2050, therefore more and more people will need access to affordable and quality food. Feeding more animals and producing enough quality livestock products is the key priority for farmers, feed industry and BASF. BASF being a leading, innovative supplier of feed additives for livestock is offering products that will help farmers raise vital animals to meet the growing demand, utilize feed more efficiently and achieve top performance.”

Photo Release Caption: Faisal Akhtar, Managing Director, BASF Pakistan (Private) Limited, Stephen Crisp, Reginal Business Head, Asia Pacific, Jessie Sie-Tho, Senior Manager – Product Management, Animal Nutrition, Asia Pacific, Faran Ullah, Senior Manager, Nutrition and Health, Pakistan, Arshad Jawed, Senior Manager Care Chemicals and Health, and industry stakeholders.