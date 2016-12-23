Bari Int’l CEO arrested

Staff Reporter

Karachi

FIA Anti-corruption circle arrested the CEO of M/S Bari International on account of Copyrights violation. According to the details provided, FIA Anti-corruption circle, on the written request of M/S The Exhibitor’s official attorney Waseem Akbar, arrested the accused Shahrukh Tahir. According to FIA Authorities, the accused is the CEO of M/S Bari International, who misused the logo of Brands of the Year Award by putting it on the perfumes and other products being manufactured in his factory, falsely showing that the products he manufactures are winner of Brands of the Year Awards.

He then exported these products to various countries. According to FIA authorities, the sole IP owners of Brands of the Year Award Trademark is M/S The Exhibitor. FIA also reported that the raw material required for the printing of the Brand of the Year Award, was also being illegally bought by the accused.

FIA reported that at the time of the raid on the factory, they found 3,000 cartons, holding about 36,000 cans with the logo of Brands of the Year Award, illegally placed without being awarded the title. FIA authorities took the cartons found at the factory, in their custody and according to section 42/2016, filed a case against the accused.