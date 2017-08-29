Baramullah, all protest over bridge lack

Baramulla

The people of the different areas of old town Baramulla staged a protest for administration’s failure to reconstruct the SRTC Bridge damaged in 2014 flo-

ods.

On Saturday, shopkeepers at Iqbal Market closed their shops and marched in protest to the deputy commissioner’s office here. The protesters, holding ply cards and banners, sat in front of the DC office.

Later, they met the commissioner and superintendent engineer of the roads and buildings department and presented a memorandum.

Talking to reporters outside the DC office, the president of the traders’ federation (Iqbal Market), Abdul Hamid, said that one the main and historical bridges of the Baramulla which connects old town with civil lines and Baramulla market was damaged in 2014 flash floods, but the government has failed to reconstruct it.

He said thousands of people, who walked on the bridge were suffering, so were businesses in old town market.

The deputy commissioner, Nasir Ahmad Naqash, said that it needs four crore rupees to construct the bridge and promised work would begin as soon as the government released some money.—RK