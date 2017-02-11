Bar aghast over restrictions, Samba graveyard encroachment

Srinagar

The Kashmir High Court Bar Association on Friday condemned the imposition of restrictions in Srinagar and preventing of people from offer prayers in Jamia Masjid.

In a statement issued here, the lawyers body termed the restrictions unwarranted and “unjustified interference with the religious affairs of the Muslims of Kashmir”.

The Bar also condemned the turning of a graveyard into a playfield at Samba Jammu “and demolishing about 40 graves on it, at the behest of a BJP Cabinet Minister”.

“The Bar Association demands that not only the graveyard be restored to its original position, but those who have encroached upon the graveyard and have demolished and desecrated it, be proceeded with and appropriate protection be provided to the Muslims of the area, who feel scared on account of being targeted and harassed at the behest of communal forces,” the statement said.

The lawyers’ body also condemns the continued house arrest of pro-freedom leaders Syed Ali Geelani and Asiya Andrabi, “who are both suffering from severe ailments and because of the presence of police and CRPF personnel inside and outside their houses, are not in a position to get medically treated in any hospital of their choice, which has resulted in the serious infringement of their right to life and liberty by the ruthless forces.”

The statement also condemned the alleged ill treatment of detainees in District Jail Anantnag.—KR