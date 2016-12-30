Bannu Region win Inter-Provincial School Games Trophy

Peshawar

Bannu Region clinched the overall trophy of the ongoing Provincial High and Higher Secondary School Games which concluded at Abbottabad on Thursday.

Special Secretary Secondary and Elementary Education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Qaiser Alam was the chief guest on this occasion. EDO Qazi Tajamal Hussain, General Secretary of the Games and Principal Govt High School No. 3 Abbottabad Zia Shahid, Director Education KP Rafique Khattak, Chairman DADC MPA Sardar Muhammad Idrees, Chairman BISE Abbottabad Jehandad Khan Marwat, Tehsil Nazim Muhammad Ishaq Zikria, officials, players and spectators were also present.

In the provincial competitions of Basketball Bannu Region beat Haripur Region by 55-53, Bannu record 2-1 victory in the football against Malakand, beat Peshawar in Hockey, eliminated Peshawar in Volleyball. Peshawar won cricket title against Haripur, in gymnastic Kohat got first position High School, Hattar, Haripur got second position, in the PT show GHS Pend Gujran, Haripur got first position.

In the 100m race GHS Dangi Haripur, Hazara’s Abid Khan got first position while in Badminton and Table Tennis Swat Region got first positions. At the end, the guests gave away trophies and cash prizes. The winners of each category awarded Rs. 20,000 cash prize, certificates and trophies.—APP