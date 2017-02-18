Banning unpacked food

Shehar Bano Syed

Lahore

In order to ensure quality and to stop the sale of substandard food items, the decision by the Punjab Food Authority to introduce new regulations including a ban on the sale of unpacked food is commendable.

As we all know that unhealthy food can cause diseases and infection that can pose serious risk to the health of public at large, therefore, the Food Authority has taken a right decision to ban sale of unpacked food that is sold routinely all over the country. Since diseases like food poisoning, acidity, stomach disturbance etc are all caused by unhygienic habits and unhealthy food, therefore, it is hoped that the decision by the Food Authority will help ensure sale of quality and standardized food items.