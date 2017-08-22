Banks need strategy

Right now the inside financial crimes pose a serious threat to the growth of the banking sector. As a result of this, the chances of social ramifications are very high. The well-thought-out exploration into the cause of such fraudulent activities the banking sector is facing now is the need of the hour. Besides, the time has come for the banking sector to resort to strong financial strategy and razor-sharp management skills.

Also, all the financial institutions should invest more in technology that will go a long way in protecting the banking transactions. And they should face any financial crisis or fraud with a bit of courage. If banks are serious about taking advantage of future opportunities and challenges, they should switch over to fool-proof systems in matters of safeguarding highly informative data. Further, they can face and fix any economic crisis through competitive and expansionist activities.

P. SENTHIL SARAVANA DURAI

Maharashtra-India

