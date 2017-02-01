BankIslami signs strategic alliance with Lootlo.pk

Staff Reporter

BankIslami Pakistan & Lootlo.pk , a leading online shopping portal in Pakistan, have signed a strategic alliance ,enabling the BankIslami Visa Debit Card holders to avail discounts on internet shopping .

The Website www.lootlo.pk is an e-Commerce Business forum that enables consumers to shop for items such as Home & Living, Clothing & Accessories (for Men Women & Children), Food & Entertainment, Saloons & Spas, Electronic Items, Car Accessories, Education, Travel & many more at Discounted Rates with door-step delivery.

BankIslami customers will now be able to avail over & above 15% discount by activating their online shopping facility on their Debit Cards. Moreover; the Customers can shop without any hassle with a separate BankIslami quoted price through which they can pay conveniently, providing them the complete online shopping experience. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Fahad-C.E.O & Director said: “We are delighted to introduce our internet shopping facility to BankIslami’s growing customer base in the emerging Pakistani market.

Muhammad Amjad Khan added: “We are excited about this partnership as we embark upon new initiatives to cater to our customers’ individual needs. We also plan to introduce new digital options for our customers to keep up the pace with changing technology landscape in the Banking Sector.