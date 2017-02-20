BankIslami signs strategic alliance with CompareOn

Staff Reporter

Karachi

BankIslami Pakistan Limited & CompareOn Pakistan, a fintech startup which offers comprehensive, free and neutral overviews of consumer banking facilities through their online platform KarloCompare.com.pk have signed a strategic alliance that will further enhance BankIslami’s reach, improve its efficiency and support its regular sales operations.

BankIslami is proud to be a pioneer of technological innovations in the Banking Industry of Pakistan, by entering into this strategic Alliance with CompareOn Pakistan; an online comparison platform Karlocompare.com.pk, which delivers product information at a few clicks and will enable customers to apply without the need of visiting or calling BankIslami branches.

The agreement was signed by Sumair Farooqui, Founder & CEO- CompareOn Pakistan Private Limited and Yasser Abbas, Head- Islami Auto Finance, in the presence of a number of senior BankIslami and CompareOn Pakistan officials.

Speaking on the occasion, Sumair Farooqui said: “We are delighted to join hands with one of the leading Islamic Banks of Pakistan. With this alliance, we intend to serve the growing customer base of Auto Financing Industry of Pakistan, contribute to enhancing awareness around BankIslami’s products and services and deliver convenience to our consumers. Yasser Abbas, Head – Islami Auto Finance added: “Being innovative is need of the hour and BankIslami is proud to be a part of this Digital channel, Karlocompare.com.pk, which will serve our new and existing customer base in a more efficient manner.”