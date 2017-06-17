Banking sector sees CPEC transformative project

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

Sima Kamil, President & CEO UBL while speaking about the Sustainable Development Goals on Green Finance and emphasized that ‘One Belt One Road’ is a transformative project which holds enormous potential for transforming the lives of the people of the region. Speaking at the Belt & Road Forum for international Cooperation held in Beijing the UBL President said that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is an important link in the larger chain of Belt and Road Initiative. She also emphasized that it is a long-term and systematic initiative to promote economic cooperation through collaboration on Gwadar port, energy, transportation infrastructure and industrial cooperation. She attended the Belt & Road Forum for International Cooperation held in Beijing, China on the invitation of National Development & Reform Commission (NDRC) of China. The forum was attended by Heads of States of 29 countries, Government representatives from more than 130 countries and 70 international organizations. While in Beijing, she also participated in the Belt & Road Bankers Roundtable meeting. This meeting was hosted by Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) on behalf of NDRC.

UBL, Pakistan’s Best Bank 2016, with its widest network of 45,000 customer touch points is ideally positioned to serve the interests of Chinese corporates and investors efficiently. In line with its Progressive & Innovative brand attributes, UBL is poised to provide world class banking services to its customers. For UBL, CPEC extends beyond energy and infrastructure projects, as it aims to provide new opportunities to the citizens of the two countries and bring new impetus and vision to the China-Pakistan friendship.