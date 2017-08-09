Bank manager killed during robbery

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The branch manager of a private bank was shot dead by robbers Tuesday afternoon in Karachi’s Tariq Road vicinity.

Abdul Rahim Motiwala, 40, was shot in the head twice after he attempted to stop the four robbers as they left the branch after looting nearly Rs0.65 million rupees in cash, SP Jamshed Town Dr Rizwan said.

Robbers used a red car for their getaway. Security guards Muhammad Hanif and Ghulam Rasool were taken into custody by law enforcement agencies for further questioning. Rangers cordoned off the area soon after the incident.

Home Minister Sindh Suhail Anwar Khan Siyal took notice of the incident and asked the additional IG Karachi to submit a report of the incident within 24 hours.

“Additional IG and DIG East must immediately arrest the robbers,” Siyal said in a statement.