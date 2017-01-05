Bank investments rise

Observer Report

According to the weekly statement of position of all scheduled banks for the week ended Dec 16, 2016 deposits and other accounts of all scheduled banks stood at Rs10,594.93bn after a 0.56pc increase over the preceding week’s figure of Rs10,536.20bn.

Compared with last year’s corresponding figure of Rs9,235.51bn, the current week’s figure was higher by 14.72pc. Deposits and other accounts of all commercial banks stood at Rs10,529.91bn against preceding week’s deposits of Rs10,472.13bn, showing a rise of 0.55pc. Deposits and other accounts of specialised banks stood at Rs65.02bn, higher by 1.47pc against previous week’s figure of Rs64.075bn.

Total assets of all scheduled banks stood at Rs14,424.63bn, higher by 0.70pc over preceding week’s figure of Rs14,323.32bn. Current week’s figure is higher by 9.48pc compared to last year’s corresponding figure of Rs13,175.40bn. Total assets of all commercial banks stood at Rs14,187.40bn,larger by 0.71pc over previous week’s figure of Rs14,086.96bn, while total assets of specialised banks at Rs237.23bn, were higher 0.37pc over the previous week’sRs236.36bn.

Gross advances of all scheduled banks stood at Rs5,312.20bn, higher by 0.66pc over the preceding week’s figure of 5,277.35bn. Compared with last year’s corresponding figure of Rs4,748.81bn, current week’s figure is higher by 11.86pc. Advances by all commercial banks increased to Rs5,147.47bn from previous week’s Rs5,112.94bn indicating a rise of 0.67pc, whereas advances of specialised banks stood at Rs164.74bn against previous week’s 164.41bn.

Borrowings by all scheduled banks increased in the week under review. It rose by 1.45pc to Rs1,770.21bn against previous week’s Rs1,744.83bn. Compared to last year’s corresponding figure of Rs1,944.35bn, current week’s figure is lower by 8.96pc. Borrowings by commercial banks in the week at Rs1,692.06bn were higher by 1.55pc against previous week’s Rs1,666.15bn. Borrowings by specialised banks stood at Rs78.15bn against the previous week’s Rs78.68bn.

Investments of all scheduled banks stood at Rs7,179.83bn against preceding week’s figure of Rs7,136.99bn, showing an increase of 0.60pc. Compared to last year’s corresponding figure of Rs6,714.35bn, current week’s figure is higher by 6.93pc. Investments by all commercial banks stood at Rs7,128.43bn, higher by 0.60pc against preceding week’s figure of Rs7,086.17bn, whereas investment by all specialised banks stood at Rs51.40bn against preceding week’s figure of Rs50.82bn.

Cash and balances with treasury banks of all scheduled banks increased over the week and stood at Rs844.02bn against previous week’s Rs837.44bn, showing a rise of 0.78pc. Current week’s figure increased by 13.41pc compared to last year’s corresponding figure of Rs744.22bn. Cash and balances of all commercial banks stood at Rs841.43bn, higher by 0.80pc over previous week’s Rs834.77bn. Cash and balances of all specialised banks were higher by 2.92pc at Rs2.59bn against the preceding week’s Rs2.67bn.

Notes in circulation stood at Rs3,698.12bn, according to the Statement of Affairs of the State Bank of Pakistan, against Rs3,697.47bn a week earlier, showing a rise of 0.02pc. Compared to last year’s corresponding figure of Rs3,119.77bn, current week’s figure is higher by 18.54pc. Approved foreign exchange at Rs818.19bn, was lower by 2.09pc over last week’s Rs835.69bn. Compared to last year’s corresponding figure of Rs942.37bn, current week’s figure is smaller by 13.18pc.