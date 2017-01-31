Bank investment falls

Observer Report

Karachi

According to the weekly statement of position of all scheduled banks for the week ended Jan 13, deposits and other accounts of all scheduled banks stood at Rs10,704.224 billion after a 0.76pc decrease over the preceding week’s figure of Rs10,786.108b. Compared with last year’s corresponding figure of Rs9,371.004b, the current week’s figure was higher by 14.23pc.

Deposits and other accounts of all commercial banks stood at Rs10,635.795b against preceding week’s deposits of Rs10,716.781b, showing a decline of 0.76pc. Deposits and other accounts of specialised banks stood at Rs68.429bn, lower by 1.30pc against previous week’s figure of Rs69.327b.

Total assets of all scheduled banks stood at Rs14,711.437b, lower by 0.46pc over preceding week’s figure of Rs14,779.673b. Current week’s figure is higher by10.50pc compared to last year’s corresponding figure of Rs13,313.702b. Total assets of all commercial banks stood at Rs14,462.193b, smaller by 0.46pc over previous week’s figure of Rs14,529.809b, while total assets of specialised banks at Rs249.244b, were lower 0.25pc over the previous week’s Rs249.864b.

Gross advances of all scheduled banks stood at Rs5,444.426bn, lower by 0.31pc over the preceding week’s figure of 5,461.127bn. Compared with last year’s corresponding figure of Rs4,830.497bn, current week’s figure is higher by 12.70pc. Advances by all commercial banks decreased to Rs5,278.876b from previous week’s Rs5,295.481b indicating a fall of 0.31pc, whereas advances of specialised banks stood at Rs165.550b against previous week’s 165.646b.

Borrowings by all scheduled banks increased in the week under review. It rose by 0.48pc to Rs1,922.568b against previous week’s Rs1913.433b. Compared to last year’s corresponding figure of Rs1,915.636b, current week’s figure is higher by 0.36pc. Borrowings by commercial banks in the week at Rs1,839.652b were higher by 0.50pc against previous week’s Rs1,830.354b. Borrowings by specialised banks stood at Rs82.917b against the previous week’s Rs83.079b.

Investments of all scheduled banks stood at Rs7,350.246b against preceding week’s figure of Rs7,350.482b, showing a decrease of 0.003pc. Compared to last year’s corresponding figure of Rs6,738.062b, current week’s figure is higher by 9.08pc. Investments by all commercial banks stood at Rs7,302.273bn, lower by 0.01pc against preceding week’s figure of Rs7,303.138bn, whereas investment by all specialised banks stood at Rs47.973bn against preceding week’s figure of Rs47.344bn.

Cash and balances with treasury banks of all scheduled banks increased over the week and stood at Rs.796.793b against previous week’s Rs864.665b, showing a decline of 7.85pc. Current week’s figure increased by 13.23pc compared to last year’s corresponding figure of Rs703.676b. Cash and balances of all commercial banks stood at Rs793.430bn, lower by 7.92pc over previous week’s Rs861.682b. Cash and balances of all specialised banks were higher by 12.88pc at Rs3.364b against the preceding week’s Rs2.983b.