Bank holiday on July 3

Karachi

The bank holiday would be observed on July 3, said a statement of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) issued here on Thursday. It said that the SBP will remain closed for public dealings on July 3 (Monday) which will be observed as Bank Holiday. All banks, Development Finance Institutions (DFIs) and Micro Finance Banks (MFBs) shall, therefore, remain closed for public dealings on the aforesaid date, the SBP statement added. However, all employees of the banks/DFIs/MFBs will attend the office as usual, it was further pointed out.—APP