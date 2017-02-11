Bank deposits up

Observer Report

The government raised Rs589.74bn from the auction of Market Treasury Bills of various tenors held on Feb 1, smaller against the received amount of Rs724.33bn, but exceeding the auction target of Rs550bn Of the total, three month T-bill fetched Rs283.39bn at a cut off yield of 5.94pc, followed by six month T-bill with Rs236.22bn at 5.98pc, and 12 month bill Rs70.13bn at 5.99pc.

The central bank had received total bids worth Rs724.33bn: 3 month T-bill Rs370.24bn, followed by six month T-bill Rs256.60bn and 12 month T-bill Rs97.48bn. According to the weekly statement of position of all scheduled banks for the week ended January 20, 2017 deposits and other accounts of all scheduled banks stood at Rs10,709.34bn after a 0.05pc increase over the preceding week’s figure of Rs10,704.22bn.

Compared with last year’s corresponding figure of Rs9,370bn, the current week’s figure was higher by 14.30pc. Deposits and other accounts of all commercial banks stood at Rs10,639.94bn against preceding week’s deposits of Rs10,635.79bn, showing a rise of 0.04pc. Deposits and other accounts of specialised banks stood at Rs69.39bn higher by 1.42pc against previous week’s figure of Rs68.42bn.

Total assets of all scheduled banks stood at Rs14,729.22bn, higher by 0.12pc over preceding week’s figure of Rs14,711.43bn. Current week’s figure is higher by 11.66pc compared to last year’s corresponding figure of Rs13,190.62bn. Total assets of all commercial banks stood at Rs14,480.08bn, larger by 0.12pc over previous week’s figure of Rs14,462.19bn, while total assets of specialised banks at Rs249.13bn, were lower 0.04pc over the previous week’s Rs249.24bn.

Gross advances of all scheduled banks stood at Rs5,459.87bn, higher by 0.28pc over the preceding week’s figure of 5,444.42bn. Compared with last year’s corresponding figure of Rs4,823.35bn, current week’s figure is higher by 13.20pc. Advances by all commercial banks increased to Rs5,294.23bn from previous week’s Rs5,278.87bn indicating a rise of 0.30pc, whereas advances of specialised banks stood at Rs165.63bn against previous week’s Rs165.55bn.

Borrowings by all scheduled banks increased in the week under review. It rose by 0.38pc to Rs1,929.95bn against previous week’s Rs1,922.56bn. Compared to last year’s corresponding figure of Rs1,798.15bn, current week’s figure is higher by 7.33pc. Borrowings by commercial banks in the week at Rs1,847.94bn were higher by 0.45pc against previous week’s Rs1,839.65bn. Borrowings by specialised banks stood at Rs82bn against the previous week’s Rs82.91bn.

Investments of all scheduled banks stood at Rs7,401.78bn against preceding week’s figure of Rs7,350.24bn, showing an increase of 0.70pc. Compared to last year’s corresponding figure of Rs6,711.13bn, current week’s figure is higher by 10.30pc. Investments by all commercial banks stood at Rs7,353.24bn, higher by 0.70pc against preceding week’s figure of Rs7,302.27bn, whereas investment by all specialised banks stood at Rs48.53bn against preceding week’s figure of Rs47.97bn.