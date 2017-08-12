Bank of China to open branch in Gwadar

Gwadar

The Bank of China, along with other national and international banks, plans to open a branch in Gwadar, said Gwadar Port Authority Chairman Dostain Khan Jamaldini in a meeting with the president of the Summit Bank, ZaheerEsmail here on Thursday.

MrJamaldini claimed that with the Gwadar Deep Seaport becoming operational, several of the country’s commercial banks were interested in opening branches in the port city and the Bank of China would start doing business from Gwadar shortly, starting with setting up a branch in the city.

“Business and trade activities will flourish in Gwadar with the opening of branches of different national and international banks,” he said, adding that for the time the Gwadar Port Oversees and Port Holding had allowed the opening of two banks in Gwadar and one of them was the Bank of China.—TNS