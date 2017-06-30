Bank Alfalah receives FAA Accreditation for Islamic Banking Certification Program

Islamabad

As part of global best practices, Bank AlFalah continues to take new initiatives to enhance the quality of Bank Alfalah human capital in all respects. The Islamic Banking Certification Programme offered by Bank Alfalah Pakistan received accreditation from the Finance Accreditation Agency (FAA), Malaysia at the IFN Forum. The certificate was presented to Learning and Development Division, HRLG.

Bank Alfalah is the first bank in Pakistan to be awarded the Accreditation status by FAA. Chief Executive Officer FAA, Dr. Amat Taap Manshor congratulated Bank Alfalah on the high standards of their Islamic Banking Certification Programme’s trainer and curriculum. Sharing his thoughts, Atif Bajwa said, “With our continued focus on creating opportunities to foster talent, FAA will further strengthen the quality of our learning and development programmes” Accreditation of the Islamic Banking Certification Programme brings with it credibility, prestige, recognition and overall programme improvement. To achieve this coveted recognition, Bank Alfalah’s programme underwent rigorous evaluation by industry panelists locally and abroad. Internationally accepted standards of excellence in areas such as Shariah principles and practices, investment banking and debt capital market were used in the evaluation. FAA also presented the Certified Training Professional (CTP) Certificates to three (3) bank Alfalah professionals being the only professionals in Pakistan who had successfully completed the programme, and are the only certified professionals in Pakistan by FAA.FAA is an independent quality assurance and accreditation body supported by Bank Negara Malaysia (Central Bank of Malaysia) and Securities Commission Malaysia. FAA is responsible for raising the standards and quality of professional learning and development in the financial services industry.—Agencies