Bank Alfalah issues discount debit cards

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Bank Alfalah has entered into partnership with a prominent e-commerce website for issuance of Pakistan’s first ever discount debit card. The agreement was signed by Amaar Naveed Ikhlas of Bank Alfalah and Fahad Mehmood of Lootlo.pk here at a local hotel.

Under the agreement, Bank Alfalah will enable Lootlo.pk to offer real-time offline discounts through the “Go Lootlo Wallet” discount debit cards, a first-of-its-kind initiative in Pakistan. Lootlo.pk is one of Pakistan’s oldest discount deals website providing discounted online shopping since July 2013.

It offers a wide range of discounted merchandise and services including restaurants, salons, hospitals, car services and products like clothing, footwear etc. Through these debit cards, customers can avail discounts at over 500 retailers with over 2,000 outlets all over Pakistan.

With Union Pay International being the exclusive Payment Gateway Partner, “Go Lootlo” debit cards will be accepted all over Pakistan and internationally, including over 30 special discounts available in Dubai alone.

Another advantage of the “Go Lootlo Wallet” is it offers free Personal Accident Insurance to all cardholders with no minimum deposit condition, a service for which conventional banks require customers to have a minimum deposit or balance maintenance conditions.