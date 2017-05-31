Bank Alfalah introduces self services banking kiosks

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

In continuation of its efforts to digitize the country’s financial services landscape and promote financial inclusion here, Bank Alfalah Limited, has partnered with C Square Consulting to install self-service banking kiosks. Using these IntellekT kiosks, anyone can open a Bank Alfalah digital/wallet account powered by UnionPay Debit Card within merely three minutes and all that is needed for processing is the person’s CNIC number. The IntellekTkiosks bring innovative hardware and software functionality that enables the opening of accounts, it also uses biometric authentication from NADRA for customer validation and KYC as per regulatory guidelines.