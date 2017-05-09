Bank Alfalah, IBA-PU to expand industry-academia ties

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

Expanding its endeavor to promote linkages with academia, Pakistan’s leading financial institution, Bank Alfalah Limited (BAFL) has entered into a strategic partnership with yet another prestigious business education institution, Institute of Business Administration, University of Punjab (IBA-PU). The agreement comes as an extension of Bank Alflalah’s recent endeavor for strengthening industry and academia by promoting mutual cooperation for creating and imparting relevant, effective and new forms of knowledge and expertise.

The agreement was signed by Ahmed Nauman Anees – Head, Learning and Development Division, Bank Alfalah, Prof. Dr. Zafar Moeen Nasar – Vice Chancellor, University of Punjab and Mrs. Sajida Nisar- Incharge Director, Institute of Business Administration, University of the Punjab in presence of executives and high officials from both institutions.

Mrs.Sajida Nisar – Incharge Director, Institute of Business Administration, University of the Punjab, expressed her gratitude and said: “This agreement aims at creating a favorable learning environment for students of IBA – PU and Bank Alfalah employees through a range of joint ventures.

Bank Alfalah will provide experiential learning opportunities to IBA-PU students to help them prepare for their future careers in the industry.

Both the institutions will design, develop and execute joint seminars, guest lectures and workshops whereas BAFL will partake or may sponsor campus events, sports galas etc. at IBA-PU.

BAFL will also extend its expertise to assist IBA in designing and developing customized executive development programs, conducting mock interview of students and establishment of Islamic Finance Centre and Entrepreneurial Cell at IBA premises.

Moreover, IBA students will be part of BAFL’s Project Internship Programs and the high achievers will receive Gold Medals from Bank Alfalah.