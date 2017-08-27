Bank Alfalah bags two awards at 12th Annual Consumer Choice Awards

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Cementing its standing as the customers’ first preference, Pakistan’s leading banking institution, Bank Alfalah has been recognized for its innovative cards services at the 12th Annual Consumer Choice Awards held by the Consumer Association of Pakistan. Bank Alfalah won awards in the categories ‘Best Credit & Debit Cards Proposition’ and ‘Best Product in Category of Innovation’ for Ultra Cashback Card.

The awards ceremony was held at the Governor House, Sindh, and was presided over by the Governor Sindh, Muhammad Zubair. Mr. Khurram Hussain, Group Head Retail Central & North and Consumer Banking received the awards on behalf of Bank Alfalah. Sharing his thoughts on the awards, he said: “We are very proud to be awarded by the Consumer Association of Pakistan in these categories. It is an acknowledgement of Bank Alfalah’s efforts towards providing first-class services to its customers, through innovative and efficient solutions.”

The Consumer Choice Awards are an initiative of the Consumer Association of Pakistan, a non-governmental, non-profit organization to promote sustainable retail businesses in Pakistan. It works as a strategic partner of the State Bank of Pakistan on financial consumer protection. Nominations for the awards are obtained in several business categories and reviewed for finalization through a comprehensive and objective survey conducted by volunteers.

Bank Alfalah has won the main award for the fourth year in a row, further strengthening its commitment to its customers by providing the best and most innovative financial solutions in the country.