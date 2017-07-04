Bank Al Habib rating maintained

Karachi

The Pakistan Credit Rating Agency Limited (PACRA) maintains the ratings of Bank Al Habib Limited. The ratings reflect the bank’s sustained performance, exceptional asset quality, satisfactory financial profile and strong liquidity.

The bank has solidified its relative positioning in the universe of large sized banks with maintained share in the country’s customer deposits; slightly up in 1Q17.

The bank continued with its strategy for outreach expansion – adding significant branches every year. The strength of the bank is reflected in the high proportion of retail deposits in the total: concentration is low and hence reduced risk. Trade finance is the bank’s hallmark yet the bank is building alternative revenue streams, while exploring opportunities in CPEC related projects.

The ratings draw comfort from bank’s experienced management team, prudent risk management policies and deep rooted relationship with clients – borrowers as well as depositors.

The ratings are dependent on the bank’s sustained risk profile. In the wake of heightened competition, profitable growth is a challenge while retaining the relative positioning in the industry. —PR