Bank Al Habib announces profit of Rs4.56b

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Bank AL Habib Limited has continued its growth momentum and declared a profit after tax of Rs. 4.56 billion for the half year ended 30 June 2017 as compared to Rs 3.79 billion for the corresponding period last year, showing a growth of 20.4 percent even in the backdrop of lower interest rates. Profit before tax is recorded at Rs. 7.67 billion against Rs. 6.84 billion with a healthy growth of 12.1 percent. The Bank recorded Earnings per Share (EPS) of Rs 4.10.

A significant achievement for the bank during the half year was impressive increase in the financing portfolio of the Bank which increased by 18.74 percent, from Rs. 261.4 billion to Rs. 310.4 billion. Advance to Deposits Ratio (ADR) of the bank now stands at 47.59 percent, as compared to 44.75 percent in Dec-16.

Bank AL Habib’s prudent financing strategies and sound risk management policies resulted in decrease of loan infection ratio to 1.78 percent at Jun-17 from 2.12 percent in Dec-16. Coverage ratio of NPLs has also improved to 140.10 percent at Jun-17 from 136.95 percent in Dec-16.

The Bank continues to mobilize low cost deposits through strong relationship management and customer centric approach resulting in 11.67 percent growth in deposits which increased to Rs. 652 billion at Jun-17 from 584 billion in Dec-16.

BAHL’s reach now includes a network of 627 Branches / Sub branches having coverage of 223 cities within Pakistan and 3 branches and 3 representative offices outside Pakistan. The bank also has a network of more than 680 ATMs across Pakistan to provide access and convenience to its customers.