Bangladesh set 265-run target for Australia

Dhaka

Bangladesh set Australia a target of 265 to win the first Test after the hosts were bowled out for 221 in their second innings in Dhaka on Tuesday.

Off-spinner Nathan Lyon took 6-82 as Bangladesh lost nine wickets in little over two sessions on the third day after resuming on 45-1. Tamim Iqbal top-scored with 78.

Bangladesh, ranked a lowly ninth in Tests, are seeking their first-ever win over Australia in what is only their fifth Test meeting. Australia are fourth in the rankings.

An Asian pitch offering variable bounce. A target in excess of 250. An opponent full of self-belief and ready for a historic victory. This was the scenario that faced Australia on the third afternoon in Mirpur. It called for leadership from Australia’s two senior batsmen and by stumps, David Warner and Steven Smith had shown enough of that to give their side plenty of hope. Work remained, but Australia went to bed with ample self-belief of their own.

It was another day of fluctuating fortunes. Bangladesh began 88 runs in front with nine wickets in hand and before long Australia were down a bowler, Josh Hazlewood having left the field with a sore left side. He would not return for the rest of the innings.

There was a half-century from Tamim Iqbal – his second of his 50th Test – and a fighting 41 from Mushfiqur Rahim. But there was also a lower-order collapse of the last five wickets for 35, which kept Australia in the game.

Nathan Lyon was responsible for much of Australia’s fightback, his 6 for 82 the fourth-best analysis of his Test career. He found turn and sharp bounce from the pitch, which simultaneously dragged Australia back into the contest while also sending a worrying message to their batsmen. But chasing 265, Australia worked their way into a good position at stumps, on 109 for 2, with Warner on 75, Smith on 25, and a further 156 runs required.

The surface was far from poor, neither was their work easy. The threat from Bangladesh’s spinners was always there, and accounted for Matt Renshaw, who was lbw for 5 to Mehidy Hasan’s straight ball, and Usman Khawaja, whose miserable Asian run continued when on 1 he swept Shakib Al Hasan and top-edged a catch to deep square leg. At 28 for 2, Bangladesh were firmly on top; by stumps less so.

Warner scored briskly, using his feet on occasions and punishing the bad balls that were offered up. He was given a chance on 14 when his thick edge off Shakib was missed by Soumya Sarkar at slip, and he made Bangladesh pay for the missed opportunity. By stumps, Warner had plundered 11 fours and one six, and the close of play came at a good time for Bangladesh, who must regroup overnight.—AFP