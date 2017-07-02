Bangladesh marks first anniversary of deadly cafe siege

Dhaka

Hundreds of people gathered Saturday at the site of one of the worst Islamist attacks in Bangladesh’s history to mark the first anniversary of the deadly attack on an upscale Dhaka cafe.

Weeping mourners laid flowers outside the old premises of the Holey Artisan Bakery, the cafe which five young men armed with guns and knives stormed into on July 1, 2016, taking dozens hostage and killing 22 people.

Most of the victims were foreigners—mostly Italian and Japanese national—and many were brutally hacked to death.

Since then, the lakeside property has been cordoned off first by police and then by the owners—the bakery itself has reopened at a new, more secure, location.

Amid heavy police security, the two-storey white-painted house was opened up for four hours on Saturday, as top political leaders, the Italian and Japanese ambassadors, and scores of tearful mourners paid tribute to the victims of the siege.—APP