Bangladesh invites Pakistan Foreign Secretary: Envoy

Ashraf Ansari

Islamabad

High Commissioner Tarik Ahsan of Bangladesh says his country looks forward to further promoting bilateral cooperation with Pakistan. There are vast possibilities of mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries. He said, Bangladesh Foreign Secretary has invited his Pakistani counterpart to visit Dhaka. He expressed the hope that the invitation would be accepted and the proposed visit will provide opportunity for the two countries to explore avenues of extensive cooperation between them. The High Commissioner were addressing Iftar dinner he hosted for the media persons at a local hotel. He said, Pakistan and Bangladesh share common history and they are bound by common cultural and religious heritage.