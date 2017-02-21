Bandipora villagers allege army beating

Bandipora

The people of Saderkoot Bala, in Bandipora district Tuesday protested against army alleging that troopers beat locals during a night raid.

They alleged that army barged into their houses during night and beat-up several inmates besides ransacking the properties.

They further said that army personnel posing as policemen in civvies hurled abuses and threatened them of “dire consequences”.

Locals also alleged army of firing aerial shots to terrorize them.

Today’s allegation comes only a day after a Road Opening Party (ROP) of army was accused of beating up several villagers of Payeen area of Saderkoot. On contacting defence spokesman Col. Rajesh Kalia, he said “I will confirm the matter and get back to comment upon the allegation.”—KR