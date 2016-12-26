Bandipora forest fire under control

Bandipora

Forest officials on Sunday said that they have succeeded in controlling the fire that had been raging since past four days in Tragbal and Chandaji forest areas in this north Kashmir district. Pertinently, massive fire had engulfed compartment no. 81 and 82 in Tragbal and Chandaji forest areas falling under Khuihama forest range of Bandipora.

The fire has caused extensive damage to forest area, damaging hundreds of trees including Kail and Fir. “Today we were able to control the fire completely after putting in hard efforts. We had deployed around 120 forest employees including casual labourers and daily wagers of Bandipora forest division. Locals of Chandaji area also helped in controlling the fire to prevent further damage to forest area,” said Range Officer Khuihama range, Muhammad Maqbool Lone.

He also said that they are assessing the damage fire has caused to the forest area which erupted four days ago. Earlier, Greater Kashmir had carried a news report on Saturday “Fire wreaks havoc in Bandipora Forests” about massive fire which had engulfed Tragbal and Chandaji forest areas four days ago causing extensive damage. The forest areas are known for their density and diversity in wildlife in Bandipora forest division.