Ban on toy guns

With Eid-ul-Fitr approaching, the Sindh government has been taking serious action especially on toy guns. According to an officer toy guns are being used for street crimes. The Sindh Assembly took no time to pass a legislation to ban toy guns in the province. Calling it as dangerous for children who play with it as it can harm soft parts of their bodies like eyes. Further, Karachi police raided markets where selling of toy guns was going on.

The city SSP Adeel Hussain Chandio said that around 22 shopkeepers were put behind the bars who were selling toy guns despite a ban on it. This should be appreciated, as criminals are mostly found using toy guns to commit petty crimes in the province.

Ali Jan Maqsood

Via email

