‘Ban on social websites immoral

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement (JKMM) and Jamaat-e-Islami have strongly condemned the ban on social websites in the valley and termed it immoral, illegal and anti-people and impresses upon Indian rulers to stop this retributive policy which blatantly violates basic human rights.

The Chairperson of Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement (JKMM), Farida Behenji in her statement issued in Srinagar strongly denounced ban on Internet by the authorities and described it a curb on right to communicate. She also called it frustration of the authorities.

The Jamaat in its statement in Srinagar said the ban on social websites depicts the total indifference of Indian rulers towards the prosperity, development, economical & educational uplift of Kashmiri people in addition to the promotion of tourism.

This attitude proves the pledges made by authorities as hoax and deception like other pledges made in the past, it added.—KMS