Ban on retired Radio employees

Aamer A Najmee

Lahore

Radio Pakistan is a professional organisation and people all these decades have been joining it in the programme, news side and engineering side out of their interest and commitment despite the bitter fact that the salaries were pretty on the low side. Over the years, retired progamme and news personnel used to be either re-employment or engaged on contract basis to avail their life long expertise. Such arrangement also enabled them to supplement their meagre pension to some extent. Sometime back, perhaps Public Accounts Committee or any other Committee of the National Assembly, I do not know exactly, has with one stroke of pen banned re-employment or engagement on daily wages basis of retired Radio employees.

While re-employment of retired Radio employees is understandable to some extent that in this manner doors of new recruitment are closed on fresh job seekers. But barring retired Radio employees from doing any work on daily wages is height of injustice , so to say. Such retired personnel on programme and news sides are mainly engaged on the basis of their life long experience, physical and mental fitness.

The worthy Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting is requested to kindly look into the matter and if at all there is such imposed by any NA Committee, it should be got relaxed to the extent of engagement of retired Radio employees o as daily wager to enable the retired Radio programme and news people to earn little bit of extra money whenever they are engaged as a daily wager for few days in a month .Please look into the matter from humanitarian point of view and that too on priority basis. Relaxation so requested may bring some additional money to Radio Pakistan pensioners.