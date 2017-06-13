Ban on Pak football?

Pakistani football truly hit rock bottom when the FIFA World Football Rankings gave Pakistan 201st place (out of 211) and also became the lowest ranked side in Asia. In the absence of control of PFF Accounts, the FIFA-recognized body of PFF obviously could not conduct any local or international football activity for last two years.

Currently, the situation with football has become very critical, due to alleged government interference in PFF affairs. In fact this is a rift between FIFA-recognized PFF and government-backed entities. What will be the next; if the situation remains the same, FIFA will ban Pakistan which will be a serious blow for the game as it carries numerous disastrous effects on the football of the country on which it is imposed. The football players, referees and coaches have many times expressed their views that government should free the football and leave it to the FIFA-recognized federation in Pakistan, otherwise, the situation will even worsen as the time passes.

The authorities in Pakistan must realize the fallout of FIFA ban, keeping in view that if it happens; all the football activities will be stopped at once i.e. no national team of Pakistan will be able to play international match, Pakistan players playing in international professional clubs will lose their lucrative contracts, development grants from FIFA and AFC will be stopped, elite referees of Pakistan, who are earning hefty amounts by conducting international matches, will not be appointed by AFC for any assignment abroad, coach education and youth development programmers will be stopped; thereby Pakistan football will go into a state of shock from where it may never recover.

MOIZ AYUB

Islamabad

Related