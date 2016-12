City Reporter

The Government of Sindh has imposed ban on swimming/bathing at the beaches/sea side in the metropolis under Section 144 (6) of Cr.P.C on the eve of Christmas from December 24 to 25 and New Year night from December 31 to the morning of January 1.

The SHOs of concerned police stations in pursuance of Section 195 (i) (a) Cr.P.C have been authorized to register the complaints under Section 188 PPC in writing for the violation of Section 144 Cr.P.C against the violators of ban.