Ban on drugs

Many people think drugs make them healthy and give extra power. However, I strongly believe that it is one of the worst things in a society. I say so because a nation‘s backbone is the young generation but unfortunately our young generation has become victim of drug addiction. Then how can one expect that our young generation will perform well.

Furthermore, today’s youth are tomorrow’s future. But if condition remains the same then our tomorrow doesn’t look bright. And now what can be worse then this? Day by day our youths are being deprived of education and so many other good things. Instead of going forward, they are going backward. Therefore, I want to request the government and DPO Turbat to demolish such havens which wreck havoc with the life of innocent people.