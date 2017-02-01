Ban on Careem & Uber cabs

Hadiqa Amin

Karachi

Another spin of the bottle is here! But this time it’s not about truth and dare but only the ‘dare’. Dare to shun the convenience of a common man. Straight away spreading the ban of digital mode of cab “Careem & Uber” mainly is nothing but eliminating the ease and comfort of citizens.

We respect the rules and mean to follow them so our higher authorities have the power and right to give a kind of notice or a warning of getting all the vehicles registered with other legal obligations but giving a strict final verdict is not fair and if they think abolishing the services is their only wish then I request them to please ponder the gap in our routine public transportation which ultimately made citizens to feel Careem & Uber their safest option and then I hope you can find some lenient plan about banning Careem & Uber!