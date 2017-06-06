Ban imposed on multi-storey buildings in quake hit areas

Balakot

District Administration Mansehra on Monday ordered to demolish multi-storey buildings in earthquake-hit areas of Mansehra, Balakot and surrounding areas. The district administration imposed ban on multi-storey buildings and also ordered to demolish building with more than three stories those were declared illegal in earthquake-hit areas of Mansehra, Balakot, Ghari Habibullah, Jarid, Mahandri, Kaghan and Naran, officials sources informed.

After completion of enquiry by the deputy commissioner Mansehra on the application of civil society members filed against multistorey building in various earthquake hit areas of district Mansehra in CM secretariat, district administration declared all buildings more than three stories illegal.

Devastating earthquake 2005 created a fear in the people of Masehra and they were terrified by the multistory buildings those took the lives of hundreds of the people in Mansehra district but no action was taken against the owners.

It was disclosed that the maps of the multistory buildings werealso not approved and the owners were constructing with the connivance of some officials. The people of earthquake hit areas were happy over the ban and the order for demolition of illegal buildings and said that KP government should also take strict action against officials involved with the owners of the property in illegal construction.—APP